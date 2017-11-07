Grabner had a pair of goals, both at even strength, as his side claimed a 5-3 win Monday over Columbus.

In less than two weeks, Grabner has now put in six goals to reach seven on the year. Be careful of chasing a trend as it dies out, but for now, Grabner might be worth having on your roster if he's going to keep producing like this.

