Grabner (illness) will suit up for Sunday's tilt against Los Angeles, John Giannone of MSG Network reports.

Grabner's flu-like symptoms will only cost him one game in the press box, and Daniel Catenacci will be a healthy scratch in his return. The 30-year-old has excelled in lighting the lamp this season as he's already posted 20 goals in 46 games, already just seven shy of his total from 2016-17.