Rangers' Michael Lindqvist: Joining Rangers

Lindqvist signed a two-year, entry-level contract Wednesday.

Fresh off a 2017-18 campaign that saw him score 20 goals and 34 points in 33 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League, Lindqvist has earned himself a chance to play in North America. The 23-year-old was never drafted and will have to overcome his slight, 172-pound frame in the more physical style played in North America. Expect Lindqvist to get some seasoning in the AHL before he's asked to make the leap to playing in the world's best league.