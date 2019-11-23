Rangers' Micheal Haley: Back on fourth line
Haley is back with the Rangers and is expected to skate on New York's fourth line during Saturday's game versus Montreal, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Haley has one goal in 10 games with the Rangers this season. Placed on waivers Nov. 17, the depth winger is back with the big club and will skate on New York's fourth line, meaning Haley does not belong on anyone's fantasy radar. Tim Gettinger is expected to come out of the lineup to make room for Haley.
