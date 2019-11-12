Haley (undisclosed) is projected to be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.

At the time it wasn't clear if Haley was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against Florida due to an injury or a coach's decision, but at this point it's become clear that the hard-nosed winger just isn't fitting into coach David Quinn's plans. The 33-year-old forward will continue to struggle to find consistent playing time in 2019-20.