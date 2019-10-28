Rangers' Micheal Haley: Opens scoring in loss
Haley scored a goal on three shots and delivered three hits in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Bruins.
Haley drove the net and banged home a rebound midway through the first period to put the Rangers on top 1-0. It was the first point of the season for the veteran, depth winger who is in his second stint with the Rangers. He had two goals and six points in 43 games last season with the Panthers and Sharks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.