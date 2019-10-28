Haley scored a goal on three shots and delivered three hits in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Bruins.

Haley drove the net and banged home a rebound midway through the first period to put the Rangers on top 1-0. It was the first point of the season for the veteran, depth winger who is in his second stint with the Rangers. He had two goals and six points in 43 games last season with the Panthers and Sharks.