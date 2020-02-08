Rangers' Micheal Haley: Out indefinitely
Haley will undergo surgery to repair a bilateral core muscle injury and will be out indefinitely.
It's likely Haley is placed on injured reserve with no clear timeline to return. The 33-year-old forward has been a healthy scratch in 10 of the last 14 games, so his absence won't shake up to offensive dynamic too much.
