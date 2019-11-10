Rangers' Micheal Haley: Remains scratched
Haley (undisclosed) will remain out of the lineup for Sunday's matinee against the Panthers, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Coach David Quinn made a cryptic comment about some guys being banged up prior to Haley's removal from the lineup Thursday, but it's not clear if the enforcer is hurt or a healthy scratch. Given Haley's irrelevance in fantasy, the reason for his absence isn't too pressing.
