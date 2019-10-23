Haley served as a healthy scratch versus Arizona on Tuesday, with coach David Quinn opting instead to carry seven defensemen.

Haley has been relegated to the press box in four of seven games this season and appears no closer to earning a spot in the lineup. When he has played, the winger logged a mere 6:36 of ice time per game. Barring a run of injuries opening up playing time, the 33-year-old will be hard pressed to top the 10-point mark this year.