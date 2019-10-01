Haley officially put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Haley turned a training camp tryout into a one-year deal with New York. While he appears set to start the year in the NHL, the winger could log some time in the minors with AHL Hartford. In 43 games for the Sharks and Panthers last year, the 32-year-old notched two goals and four helpers. Given his limited offensive upside, and the fact that he could frequently serve as a healthy scratch, Haley won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.