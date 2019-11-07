Haley won't play in Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports. Cyrgalis also suggests that Haley may have been the player being referred to earlier in the day when coach David Quinn indicated there were some guys dealing with health issues.

Regardless of whether he's dealing with an issue or is just a healthy scratch, Haley will surrender his spot in the lineup to Greg McKegg, who will slot in as the left wing on the fourth line. We will provide an update on Haley's condition when his status is clarified for future tilts.