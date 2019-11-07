Rangers' Micheal Haley: Won't play Thursday
Haley won't play in Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports. Cyrgalis also suggests that Haley may have been the player being referred to earlier in the day when coach David Quinn indicated there were some guys dealing with health issues.
Regardless of whether he's dealing with an issue or is just a healthy scratch, Haley will surrender his spot in the lineup to Greg McKegg, who will slot in as the left wing on the fourth line. We will provide an update on Haley's condition when his status is clarified for future tilts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.