Rangers' Micheal Haley: Yet to play in 2020
Haley remained a healthy scratch Saturday in Vancouver.
Haley is yet to dress in 2020, last playing Dec. 28 against Toronto. The tough guy has dressed in 18 games for New York, scoring one goal while failing to crack 10 minutes of ice time in any contest.
