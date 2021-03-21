Zibanejad scored the go-ahead goal Saturday late in the third period that stood as the winner in a 3-1 victory over the Capitals.
Zibanejad has exploded this past week with 10 points, including four goals, in five games. His pedestrian start to the season is far behind him. Great things will be had going forward. Z is back.
