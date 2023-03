Zibanejad tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-0 win over Nashville.

Zibanejad extended New York's lead to 2-0 with a tally early in the first period before adding an assist on Artemi Panarin's power-play goal later in the frame. Zibanejad has been on a tear of late -- Sunday's performance was his fourth straight multi-point game, as he's tallied five goals and four assists in that span. The 29-year-old center is up to 37 goals and 77 points, four shy of his career high set in 81 games last season.