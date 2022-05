Zibanejad notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.

Zibanejad helped out on Frank Vatrano's second-period tally. With three helpers in as many contests, Zibanejad's been contributing at a solid level in the postseason. He's added 10 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating from his top-line spot.