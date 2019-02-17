Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Another big effort in loss to Pens

Zibanejad scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.

The Killer Z's were electric once again, as Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello combined for three goals on 13 shots with nine hits. Zibanejad now has 14 goals and 23 points in his last 15 games, but the duo seems unlikely to remain together after the trade deadline -- potentially putting a dent in the 25-year-old's fantasy value, even if he remains a Ranger.