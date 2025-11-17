Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Another power-play goal Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.
Zibanejad has scored the Rangers' last two goals, and he has three tallies and three helpers over his last six outings. The Rangers' offense is still inconsistent, especially at home, but the 32-year-old has been one of the team's better players. He's at seven goals, 12 points, 66 shots on net, 28 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating across 20 appearances.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Finds twine on power play•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores opening goal in win•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Snaps drought with two assists•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Tallies in low-scoring win•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Strikes on power play•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Nets power-play goal•