Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Zibanejad has scored the Rangers' last two goals, and he has three tallies and three helpers over his last six outings. The Rangers' offense is still inconsistent, especially at home, but the 32-year-old has been one of the team's better players. He's at seven goals, 12 points, 66 shots on net, 28 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating across 20 appearances.