Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Assist in home win

Zibanejad notched an assist Sunday in a 3-1 win over Buffalo.

The assist gives Zibanejad 11 points on the season, moving him into sole possession of the team lead. The 25-year-old Swede continues to shoulder a significant portion of New York's offensive load and is one of only a handful of New York players worth owning in fantasy.

