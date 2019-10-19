Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Assists on both goals in loss
Zibanejad had two assists and one shot on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals
Zibanejad set up Pavel Buchnevich's first-period power-play goal and added an assist on Artemi Panarin's goal in the middle frame. The 26-year-old Swede has four goals and six assists in the first five games, including consecutive four-point outings to open the season. He has a chance to duplicate his career year of 2018-19, when he racked up 30 goals and 84 points in 82 games.
