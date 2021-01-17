Zibanejad had an assist and two shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Zibanejad was quiet in Thursday's shutout loss but bounced back as the Rangers returned the favor against their crosstown rivals. He did the heavy lifting in transition to set up the first of two goals by linemate Pavel Buchnevich just 2:12 into the contest. Considering Zibanejad scored 41 times in 57 games last season, it likely won't be long until he starts to light the lamp again himself.