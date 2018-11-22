Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Bags two apples
Zibanejad recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.
Zibanejad has 19 points in 22 games, and there's reason to believe he's still due for further improvement. The 25-year-old center's 8.8 shooting percentage is his worst mark since 2012-13, and his role as the trigger man on New York's power play is likely to pay greater dividends down the line, as Zibanejad is stuck on two power-play goals after netting 14 in 72 games last season.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Records goal and assist in win•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Assist in home win•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Hand in all meaningful goals•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Prevents shutout•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two-point effort in OT loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Pots lone goal in loss to Oilers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...