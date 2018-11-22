Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Bags two apples

Zibanejad recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Zibanejad has 19 points in 22 games, and there's reason to believe he's still due for further improvement. The 25-year-old center's 8.8 shooting percentage is his worst mark since 2012-13, and his role as the trigger man on New York's power play is likely to pay greater dividends down the line, as Zibanejad is stuck on two power-play goals after netting 14 in 72 games last season.