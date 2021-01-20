Zibanejad is dealing with both upper-body and lower-body injuries, but coach David Quinn believes he'll be able to play Friday in Pittsburgh, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Zibanejad slid awkwardly into the boards late in Tuesday's loss to the Devils and was in visible discomfort on the bench. The top-line center was held out of practice Wednesday as a result of those injuries, but he appears to have avoided any major setbacks given his coach's optimism about Zibanejad's availability for New York's next game.