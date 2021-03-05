Zibanejad had an assist over 13:04 of ice time in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

The entire team got off to a sluggish start, trailing 1-0 after one period, and coach David Quinn took it out on his underperforming top-line center, benching Zibanejad for a large chunk of the second period. Whether it was the benching or simply a case of finding their legs, the Rangers responded with six unanswered goals. Zibanejad himself got in on the fun after returning to the ice, setting up Alexis Lafreneire for the game's final goal. He skated the third-fewest minutes among Rangers in this one, but Zibanejad typically sees over 18 minutes of TOI and has five points in his last six games following a dreadful start.