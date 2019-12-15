Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Best pace ever
Zibanejad scored twice in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Anaheim.
The sizzling Swede has put up two consecutive, two-goal games and has five goals in his last four. Zibanejad seems to be making up for lost time, given his injury absence. The pivot has 13 goals and 23 points in 20 games -- that's his best pace ever.
