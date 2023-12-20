Zibanejad scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Toronto.
Zibanejad opened the scoring in the second period, deflecting a Blake Wheeler shot, before adding an empty-netter in the third to seal the 5-2 win. The 30-year-old Zibanejad has points in five straight games and 13 of his last 14 contests. After a slow start to the season, Zibanejad's returned to his all-star form -- he's up to 11 goals and 28 points through 30 games on the campaign.
