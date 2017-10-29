Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Breakout continues
Zibanejad stretched his point streak to three games and four points with a goal and assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Montreal. He has four points (two goals, two assists) on that streak.
And with that, Zibanejad has 10 points, including seven goals, in 12 games. He has been one of the few bright spots for the Rangers.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Wild stat line in overtime loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores fourth power-play tally•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Hot start continues against Montreal•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Nets two goals in season opener•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Secures long-term contract•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...