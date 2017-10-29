Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Breakout continues

Zibanejad stretched his point streak to three games and four points with a goal and assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Montreal. He has four points (two goals, two assists) on that streak.

And with that, Zibanejad has 10 points, including seven goals, in 12 games. He has been one of the few bright spots for the Rangers.

