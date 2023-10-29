Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

All three of Zibanejad's points came on the power play. The goal was his first tally of the season. The top-line center has had a somewhat slow start, but he also has a pair of three-point efforts to his name this season. He's at one goal, seven helpers, 25 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through eight contests.