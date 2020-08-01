Zibanejad scored a goal and an assist during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.
With the Rangers down 2-0 in the second period, Zibanejad finally got them on the board by deflecting a point shot past Petr Mrazek. The 27-year-old center then set up Marc Staal late in the third for the Blueshirts' final tally. Zibanejad needed only 57 games to score a career-high 41 goals and 75 points before the regular season was suspended, and the time off did nothing to cool him down.
