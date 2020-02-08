Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Carries offense in loss

Zibanejad scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

With the Rangers in a 3-0 hole late in the third period, Zibanejad sparked a comeback attempt by potting his 22nd goal of the season with just under three minutes remaining, then helping set up Chris Kreider with 100 seconds left on the clock. The Blueshirts couldn't find an equalizer, however. Zibeanejad now has seven multi-point performances in the last 12 games, piling up six goals and 16 points during that red-hot stretch.