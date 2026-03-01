Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Climbs Swedish all-time goal list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in a 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins on Saturday.
It was Zibanejad's team-leading 24th goal and 12th on the power play. He has 53 points and 159 shots in 58 games this season. Zibanejad's goal was his 338th in the NHL, which surpassed Henrik Zetterberg for the seventh-most by a Sweden-born player.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Good to play Thursday•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Battling illness•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Goal, assist in win•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two-point effort in Olympic opener•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Strikes on power play in loss•