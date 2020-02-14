Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Clutch goal in comeback win

Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota.

Zibanejad sent the game into overtime when he re-directed an Artemi Panarin feed with 1:06 left in regulation. It was the 24th goal of the year for Zibanejad, who is shooting a career-best 15.6 percent. The 26-year-old has amassed 11 points (six goals, five assists) in eight games since the All-Star break.