Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Clutch goal in comeback win
Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota.
Zibanejad sent the game into overtime when he re-directed an Artemi Panarin feed with 1:06 left in regulation. It was the 24th goal of the year for Zibanejad, who is shooting a career-best 15.6 percent. The 26-year-old has amassed 11 points (six goals, five assists) in eight games since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Double or nothing•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Carries offense in loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two points, six shots in win•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Eight points in last five games•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Three-point night against Wings•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two power-play assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.