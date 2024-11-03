Zibanejad contributed three assists in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Sunday.
Zibanejad earned one point while shorthanded, one on the power play and another at even strength in Sunday's victory. Before erupting offensively against the Islanders, he had one helper in his previous four outings. Zibanejad has notched two goals and 10 points through 11 appearances this season.
