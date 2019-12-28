Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Continues hot streak
Zibanejad posted two power-play goals and an assist at even strength in a 5-3 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday.
The 26-year-old continues to have a terrific season. Since Dec. 12, Zibanejad has seven goals in seven games, along with 12 points and five multi-point affairs. Zibanejad as produced all season, though, and this latest hot streak recently moved him over the point per game mark. He has 14 goals and 29 points with a plus-5 rating in 24 games this season.
