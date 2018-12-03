Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Continues tallying helpers
Zibanejad recorded his 16th and 17th assists of the season Sunday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg.
Both of Zibanejad's assists were primary helpers. He now has four in his last two games. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Swede finished Sunday's contest with a plus-3 rating which marked a season-best performance. He also leads New York with 17 assists and 25 points.
