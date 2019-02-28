Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Continues to tear it up
Zibanejad notched a 5-on-5 goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Zibanejad is rocking a three-game point streak with a goal and four helpers over that span. He cleared 20 minutes of ice time in every February contest except for one, and even more of the offensive responsibility is on his shoulders since the team traded Mats Zuccarello (arm) to the Stars. With 27 goals and 36 assists, Zibanejad is on track to finish the season averaging a point per game for the first time in an illustrious career that's been split between the Senators and Rangers.
