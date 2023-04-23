Zibanejad notched an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils in Game 3.

Zibanejad hasn't scored a goal in eight games, but he has 10 assists over that span, including six on the power play. The 30-year-old center can get by with strong playmaking, and it helps when linemate Chris Kreider has been one of the best finishers in the postseason so far. Zibanejad put together an excellent regular season with 39 tallies and 52 helpers for a career-best 91 points in 82 contests.