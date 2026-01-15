Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Contributes pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zibanejad logged two assists and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Senators.
Zibanejad's point streak is up to seven games (six goals, eight assists) with this effort. The 32-year-old has been one of the few bright spots for the Rangers lately. He's up to 18 goals, 25 helpers, 129 shots on net, 70 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 47 appearances. Zibanejad has played center and right wing this season, so that versatility should give him a little extra appeal in fantasy as long as he can keep scoring regularly.
