Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Could play Monday

Zibanejad (undisclosed) took a hit to the head in practice Sunday but the injury doesn't appear to be serious, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

This is obviously great news for Zibanejad and the Rangers, as head injuries are often some of the hardest to deal with. The 25-year-old Swede could suit up against the Devils for some preseason action on Monday night.

