According to general manager Jeff Gorton, Zibanejad (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and won't be available for the Rangers' first practice of training camp Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

The Rangers likely won't be releasing many details regarding injuries or illnesses during camp, so at this point there's no telling when Zibanejad might be ready to return to the ice with his teammates. This is a situation worth monitoring closely, as Zibanejad will likely go in the first round of most fantasy drafts after racking up 41 goals and 34 assists in just 57 games last campaign.