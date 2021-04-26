Zibanejad scored a hat trick on seven shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Zibanejad opened the scoring just 4:49 into the game. He added a power-play goal later in the first period, then deposited another even-strength marker in the second that stood as the game-winner. The Swedish center has surged in April with eight goals and 18 points through 14 appearances. He's at 19 goals, 45 points, 141 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-8 rating in 49 appearances overall.