Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Demon while shorthanded

Zibanejad picked up two shorthanded points -- a goal and an assist -- in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Last season's gain was real -- Zibanejad has 14 points in just 12 games this season and is contributing on both special teams. Just watch the fine print with Z -- his shooting percentage right now is 16.2 percent, almost 4.5 percent higher than his career average. Zibanejad has been remarkably consistent in that category, so a bit of a regression awaits.