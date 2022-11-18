Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Zibanejad tallied at 14:58 of the first period, tying the game at 1-1. The center has been held off the scoresheet just once in the last 10 contests, racking up 12 points (seven on the power play) in that span. For the season, he's at 10 goals, 10 helpers, 12 power-play points, 77 shots on net, 14 hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 18 outings.