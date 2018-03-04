Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Difference maker in Saturday's game

Zibanejad dialed in a power-play goal and a 5-on-5 assist Saturday, helping the Rangers to a 3-2 road win over the Oilers.

Make that 10 man-advantage tallies for Zibanejad this season, as he's reached double-digits in that important fantasy category for the first time in his career. The Rangers are well out of playoff contention, but there's really no reason to expect the pivot to regress by season's end. We imagine he's being held to an extremely high standard after commanding a five-year, $26.75 million deal with the club last summer.