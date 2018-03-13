Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Dishes out three helpers

Zibanejad registered three assists during Monday's 6-3 win over Carolina.

Injuries and inconsistent scoring have been the main concerns with Zibanejad since he joined New York last season. He's posting respectable scoring numbers with 20 goals and 18 assists through 60 games this year, but there's definitely potential for more. Additionally, unless he can suit up for close to 82 games again, it'll be difficult for Zibanejad to be anything more than a secondary fantasy contributor in most settings.