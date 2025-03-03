Zibanejad registered two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on net in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Zibanejad helped out on goals by J.T. Miller and K'Andre Miller in the second period. This was Zibanejad's third multi-point effort during his six-game point streak, which has seen him rack up three goals and six helpers. For the season, the 31-year-old is at 44 points through 60 outings, but he's earned 15 of those points across his last 10 contests. The Swede has added 133 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-20 rating while skating in a top-six role.