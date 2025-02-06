Zibanejad notched two assists, one while shorthanded, and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

This was Zibanejad's second multi-point effort in a row, and he's earned six points over his last three outings. He set up Artemi Panarin on the opening goal and Chris Kreider on a shorthanded tally that stood as the game-winner. Zibanejad is up to 35 points, 120 shots on net, 35 blocks and a minus-24 rating over 53 appearances. He's played on the right wing since the Rangers traded for J.T. Miller, and the extra positional flexibility Zibanejad could eventually receive will bolster his fantasy value, especially if he stays productive on offense.