Zibanejad produced two assists, one on the power play, and fired two shots on net in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Zibanejad set up both of Artemi Panarin's goals in the contest. While Zibanejad is in the midst of a 13-game goal drought, he's racked up 10 assists in that span to salvage some value for fantasy managers. The center has 20 points (eight on the power play), 59 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 19 hits in 24 appearances this year.