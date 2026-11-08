Zibanejad registered two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Zibanejad slid a pair of primary helpers Saturday, including one on the team's first goal just 95 seconds into the contest. His other apple was on Pavel Dorofeyev's game-winning goal. The 33-year-old Zibanejad has proven to still be one of the key engines that drives the Rangers' offense. Overall, he has 12 assists, 15 points, 33 shots on net, 27 hits and 15 blocked shots across 18 games this season. His solid category coverage makes him viable in a number of fantasy formats moving forward.