Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Double or nothing

Zibanejad scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist as well in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday.

In his last four games, Zibanejad has finished with two points three times. He's up to 23 goals, closing in on his second 30-goal campaign, and also has tallied 26 assists in 2019-20. He's been hot of late and will look to keep it going in Minnesota on Thursday. It'll be the first time Zibanejad sees the Wild this year, but he scored one goal over two appearances in 2018-19.