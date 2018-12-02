Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Double-ups continue for pivot

Zibanejad had two assists Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Montreal.

The pivot has three, two-point games in his last six outings and six points (one goal, five assists) in that span. Zibanejad now sits alone at the top of the Rangers' scoring list with 23 points in 27 games.

